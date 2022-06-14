Thousands face the axe as Shopee trims its regional operations

Shopee stopped hiring in Southeast Asia a long time ago. The ecommerce platform has been suffering losses for many years, and Sea Group’s revenue mostly comes from the video game operator Garena.

Based on the Business Development Department’s data, Shopee suffered losses worth 4.74 billion in 2019, 4.17 billion in 2020 and 4.97 billion in 2021.

However, purchases via the Shopee platform in the first quarter of this year rose by 71.3 per cent year on year, generating $1.9 billion in revenue. The value of total transactions during this period also rose by 38.7 per cent year on year, generating $17.4 billion in revenue.