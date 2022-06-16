Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

TAT woos Chinese tourists as Beijing eases travel restrictions

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working hard to attract Chinese tourists after the Asian giant eased travel restrictions for nine of its southern cities.

TAT executive director for East Asia Chuwit Sirivejkul said on Thursday that the agency has been creating awareness among Chinese tourists in a bid to attract them to Thailand once their country fully reopens.

He believed China’s move to ease travel restrictions in nine southern cities – Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Nanjing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Fuzhou – would enable Thailand to draw Chinese tourists to the country.

Chuwit said many Chinese businessmen and students were allowed to request visas to travel abroad.

“Hence, TAT’s offices in China have held discussions with the business sector, educational institutions and the chamber of commerce there to draw Chinese tourists to Thailand,” he said.

Even though flight fares from Thailand to China have soared from 2,000 yuan (10,000 baht) to 40,000-60,000 yuan due to China’s policy to limit the number of flights per week, it means Chinese tourists can stay longer in Thailand, Chuwit said.

But he suggested they can fly to Thailand via Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong as the airline currently operates daily flights from there to Thailand priced at 2,000 yuan.

“The number of Chinese tourists to Thailand increased to 20,000 in May from the previous 300 per month,” Chuwit noted.

Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT executive director for East Asia

He said 36,851 Chinese tourists arrived in the kingdom from January to May, more than 70 per cent being businessmen who visited the country for around two months, spending 6,118 baht each per day.

“If China eases travel restrictions further during the Communist Party National Congress in October, at least 500,000 Chinese tourists will visit Thailand this year,” he said hopefully, adding that the number of these visitors to the kingdom is likely to increase even more during Chinese New Year next year.

Chuwit said TAT offices in China aim to draw 4 million tourists to Thailand next year, or 40 per cent of 11 million in 2019.

The agency also aims to attract senior tourists who comprise 32 per cent of total Chinese visitors to Thailand, he added.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

2022 GSW wraps up with firm message on child protection

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.