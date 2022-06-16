TAT woos Chinese tourists as Beijing eases travel restrictions

He believed China’s move to ease travel restrictions in nine southern cities – Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Nanjing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Fuzhou – would enable Thailand to draw Chinese tourists to the country.

Chuwit said many Chinese businessmen and students were allowed to request visas to travel abroad.

“Hence, TAT’s offices in China have held discussions with the business sector, educational institutions and the chamber of commerce there to draw Chinese tourists to Thailand,” he said.

Even though flight fares from Thailand to China have soared from 2,000 yuan (10,000 baht) to 40,000-60,000 yuan due to China’s policy to limit the number of flights per week, it means Chinese tourists can stay longer in Thailand, Chuwit said.

But he suggested they can fly to Thailand via Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong as the airline currently operates daily flights from there to Thailand priced at 2,000 yuan.

“The number of Chinese tourists to Thailand increased to 20,000 in May from the previous 300 per month,” Chuwit noted.