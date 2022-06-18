Sun, July 10, 2022

Billionairess Madam Pang catches Covid, treated at home

Billionaire socialite Nualphan Lamsam, aka “Madam Pang”, revealed on Saturday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was recovering at home.

In a message posted on her Facebook page, Nualphan said she had developed “clear symptoms” the previous night, with a high fever, sore throat and heavy cough.

“I am being treated at home. I would like to inform everyone who has been in close contact with me [about the infection],” she wrote.

She also apologised for having to cancel her appearances at public functions.

“Please stay safe and take care of yourselves,” she added.

Her Facebook post drew a tide of get-well-soon messages from netizens.

The 56-year-old is CEO of Muang Thai Insurance Plc and manager of the Thailand men’s national football team – the first woman to take the role.

She also owns the Port Football Club, along with companies that import high-end fashion brands including Hermes and Emporio Armani.

Nualphan boasts assets worth more than 4.6 billion baht, according to her declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

