Oil Fund ‘has enough cash’ to maintain diesel at THB34.94/litre

Pornchai Jirakulpaisal, chief of the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO)'s policy and strategy arm, said the fund still had enough liquidity to continue subsidising the price of oil.

However, he said, the agency will closely monitor the movement of global oil prices and the Oil Fuel Fund’s liquidity.

"We have plenty of information for the Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee to see if any factors are causing the price of diesel to rise,” he said.

As of Sunday, the Oil Fuel Fund was 96.59 billion baht in debt –59.69 billion baht from subsidising diesel and 36.90 billion baht from subsidising LPG.

The fund is providing an 11.22 baht per litre subsidy to keep the price of diesel at 34.94 baht per litre. The actual price of diesel is 46.16 baht per litre.