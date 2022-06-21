Oil Fund ‘has enough cash’ to maintain diesel at THB34.94/litre

This move is in line with the Cabinet’s resolution to cap the retail price of diesel at 35 baht per litre.
Pornchai Jirakulpaisal, chief of the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO)'s policy and strategy arm, said the fund still had enough liquidity to continue subsidising the price of oil.
However, he said, the agency will closely monitor the movement of global oil prices and the Oil Fuel Fund’s liquidity.
"We have plenty of information for the Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee to see if any factors are causing the price of diesel to rise,” he said.
As of Sunday, the Oil Fuel Fund was 96.59 billion baht in debt –59.69 billion baht from subsidising diesel and 36.90 billion baht from subsidising LPG.
The fund is providing an 11.22 baht per litre subsidy to keep the price of diesel at 34.94 baht per litre. The actual price of diesel is 46.16 baht per litre.
The price per litre of fuel on Tuesday at different stations was as follows:
PTT
• Gasohol 95: 45.15
• Super power gasohol 95: 50.64
• Gasohol E20: 44.04
• Gasohol E85: 37.54
• Gasohol 91: 44.88
• Benzene 95: 52.56
• Diesel B7: 34.94
• Premium diesel: 46.36
• High-speed diesel B20: 34.94
• Diesel: 34.94
Bangchak
• Gasohol 95: 45.15
• Gasohol E20: 44.04
• Gasohol E85: 37.54
• Gasohol 91: 44.88
• Diesel B7: 34.94
• Premium diesel: 47.86
• High-speed diesel B20: 34.94
• Diesel: 34.94
Shell
• Shell FuelSave gasohol E20: 44.94
• Shell FuelSave gasohol 91: 45.78
• Shell FuelSave gasohol 95: 46.05
• Shell V-Power gasohol 95: 53.54
• Shell diesel B20: 35.34
• Shell FuelSave diesel: 35.34
• Shell FuelSave diesel B7: 35.34
• Shell V-Power diesel: 35.34
• Shell V-Power diesel B7: 51.79
PT
• Gasohol 95: 45.15
• Gasohol E20: 44.04
• Gasohol 91: 44.88
• Diesel B7: 34.94
• High-speed diesel B20: 34.94
• Diesel: 34.94
• Benzene: 53.06
Published : June 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022