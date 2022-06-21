Most people in Northeast will plant cannabis – but not smoke it: Poll

Asked if they plan to cultivate cannabis in their households, 51.1 per cent of respondents said yes while 46.9 per cent said no.

On whether they would eat foods containing cannabis, 73.2 per cent said yes while 26.8 per cent said no. But when asked whether they would smoke the newly legalised herb, 66.9 per cent said no while 33.1 per cent said they would smoke it, or at least try it.

The survey also asked respondents about cultivating cannabis as a cash crop.

Asked how they foresee the price of cannabis a year from now, 48.1 per cent said it would stay high enough to make cultivation profitable, while 35.2 per cent said it would drop to the level of vegetable prices and profits would be too low. Only 16.6 per cent expected the price of marijuana would support big profits from its cultivation.