Have long hair? Tie it up in crowded Skytrain, urges BTS

“Please mind your hair as it could hit others standing/sitting close to you when you turn your head,” said BTS “The tips of your hair can accidentally get into other people’s eyes or mouth,” it said.

The BTS suggested that long-haired passengers should tie up their hair during rush hour, or simply hold the ends of their hair while turning their head or walking past others in a crowded train.

“Doing so is an expression of courtesy toward others, and helps maintain a positive atmosphere throughout the trip on public transportation,” the company added.