Four organic laws under PPDA published in Royal Gazette

Chaiwut said the second organic law granted a 180-day grace period for other companies or orgnaisations to make preparations for the enforcement of the PDPA.

Chaiwut said the third organic law set minimum requirements for protecting personal data in line with safety measures announced by the DES Ministry, which have been in use for two years.

He said the minimum safety requirements would not add a big cost burden on private firms.

Chaiwut said the fourth organic law allows a committee of experts to be lenient to companies that are found to violate the PDPA without intention. They could be fined or warned instead of being sent to court for harsher penalties.

He also said the ministry wanted to see minimum obstacles to the enforcement of the PDPA, which began on June 1, so it enacted the four organic laws.

The Personal Data Protection Committee is considering four other PDPA draft organic laws, which may be announced this month, he added but not elaborate.