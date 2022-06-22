Sun, July 10, 2022

Test kits to be distributed to check if cannabis extract possession is legal

The Department of Medical Sciences aims to offer 15,000 sets of cannabis extract test kits free to enable citizens and entrepreneurs to check whether the cannabis extract in their possession is considered narcotics or not.

Even though cannabis has been legalised for medical and commercial use from June 9, cannabis extract with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) more than 0.2 per cent is still considered narcotics.

The department's director-general, Dr Supakit Sirilak, said if cannabis extract has THC more than 0.2 per cent, the extract must be sent to laboratories for further tests.

This move aims to enable people to access cannabis safely, as well as boosting laboratories' efficiency on cannabis extract verification in medicine, food, beverages and human blood, he said.

He explained that the "Test Kann" kit can provide results within 15 minutes and can be used outdoors similar to the Covid-19 antigen test kit.

Only one red-purple bar will appear on the test kit if THC exceeds 0.2 per cent, while two red-purple bars means THC does not exceed 0.2 per cent, he explained.

He said the department is currently considering which groups of people should receive the free 15,000 sets of test kits and when the giveaway should start.

He added that the department is ready to pass on technology related to the test kit to private organisations, so they will be able to produce the test kits for sale.

The production cost of this test kit is around 100 baht per set, he added.

