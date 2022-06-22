Test kits to be distributed to check if cannabis extract possession is legal

The department's director-general, Dr Supakit Sirilak, said if cannabis extract has THC more than 0.2 per cent, the extract must be sent to laboratories for further tests.

This move aims to enable people to access cannabis safely, as well as boosting laboratories' efficiency on cannabis extract verification in medicine, food, beverages and human blood, he said.

He explained that the "Test Kann" kit can provide results within 15 minutes and can be used outdoors similar to the Covid-19 antigen test kit.

Only one red-purple bar will appear on the test kit if THC exceeds 0.2 per cent, while two red-purple bars means THC does not exceed 0.2 per cent, he explained.