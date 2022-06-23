Health issues caused by marijuana on the rise in Bangkok

They were sent to three Bangkok hospitals run by the Department of Medical Services – Nopparat Rajathanee, Lerdsin and Rajavithi.

According to the department’s deputy director-general Dr Manas Phothaporn, the patients had quickened pulse, fluctuating blood pressure, dizziness, nausea or vomiting.

He said that recreational use of cannabis affects blood flow, the heart and the nerve system while eating it can impact the alimentary canal.

Most of the patients tried cannabis for the first time for recreational purposes while others unintentionally ate food containing marijuana, Dr Manas said.

He added that some food shops put cannabis or hemp in their dishes without informing their customers.