Commuters turning to trains, 30% increase in passengers

Also, many commuters are finding it more difficult to get a public bus as private operators have reduced the frequency of their services due to the high costs.

Nakhon Ratchasima railway station has seen an increase of over 30 per cent in passenger numbers, according to the station master, Ampon Rattaniya.

He said that he has noticed an obvious increase in the number of school students commuting by train now.

All train trips suspended during the Covid-19 outbreak have been resumed, so there are now sufficient services for the high demand during rush hours in the morning and the evening, according to the station master.