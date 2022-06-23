Sun, July 10, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

A rare five-planet “parade” will be visible in the skies above Thailand before dawn on Friday and Saturday, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) said on Thursday.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible at the same time to the naked eye.

This celestial phenomenon — known as a conjunction — can be observed over the eastern horizon anywhere in Thailand from about 4.40am until sunrise, according to Narit. A clear sky will make this rare stargazing sight even more impressive, the institute said on its website.

The five planets and a waning crescent moon will align in an arc across the sky along the Sun’s path. While it is common to see two planets appear close together in the night sky, it is much rarer when as many as five planets are involved.

Some experts said this specific planetary line-up last happened in 2004, and earthlings won't have the chance to see one again until 2040.

Published : June 23, 2022

