Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

For the first time in nearly two decades, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible at the same time to the naked eye.

This celestial phenomenon — known as a conjunction — can be observed over the eastern horizon anywhere in Thailand from about 4.40am until sunrise, according to Narit. A clear sky will make this rare stargazing sight even more impressive, the institute said on its website.

The five planets and a waning crescent moon will align in an arc across the sky along the Sun’s path. While it is common to see two planets appear close together in the night sky, it is much rarer when as many as five planets are involved.