New laws on cannabis, liquor, same-sex marriage ‘go against Islam’

Waedueramae Mamingji, the council’s chairman, said the matter has been widely discussed on social media and may cause some misunderstandings among Muslims, hence the council needs to take this step to clarify points.

“Our organisation is the pillar for citizens. We must reveal our standpoint to society clearly. According to the Sheikhul Islam Office’s Fatwa, we will not support these laws because they are haram [forbidden] in Islam,” Waedueramae said.

The new acts legalise the use and cultivation of cannabis and hemp, liberalisation of the liquor industry and same-sex marriage.

Drugs, alcohol, sex before marriage and homosexuality are all taboo in Islam.