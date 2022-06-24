Projects worth THB1.2bn seized as DSI raids Chiang Mai property firm

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) led the early-morning raid on New Concept Property Co Ltd in the northern province’s Hang Dong district.

They were searching for the company’s president, Romrawin Thansetkul, but found no trace of him at the premises.

Instead, the company’s managing director, Jakree Chomtaisong, was there to hand over information and documents to police.

DSI director-general Triyarith Temahivong, who led the operation, said that 80 people had filed complaints against the property firm, accusing it of failing to honour its promise to pay interest of 8 per cent per annum to its 2,000-plus investors.