China warns its nationals in Thailand against cannabis use

The website of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok published an article providing answers to three frequently asked questions for Chinese nationals living in or visiting Thailand.

It warned that those who consumed products with marijuana content before returning to China could face legal trouble at home, as the residue could be found in their body.

“They will be deemed to have abused a narcotic drug that is illegal in China and will be punished accordingly,” the embassy said.

“In order to avoid such a risk, Chinese nationals in Thailand should make sure that the products they consume in Thailand contain no THC and CBD,” it said.