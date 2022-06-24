China warns its nationals in Thailand against cannabis use

The website of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok published an article providing answers to three frequently asked questions for Chinese nationals living in or visiting Thailand.
It warned that those who consumed products with marijuana content before returning to China could face legal trouble at home, as the residue could be found in their body.
“They will be deemed to have abused a narcotic drug that is illegal in China and will be punished accordingly,” the embassy said.
“In order to avoid such a risk, Chinese nationals in Thailand should make sure that the products they consume in Thailand contain no THC and CBD,” it said.
The message was referring to tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol — the main psychoactive substances found in cannabis and hemp.
The Chinese embassy noted that Thailand’s legalisation of marijuana was aimed at promoting alternative medicine rather than encouraging recreational use of the plant.
It also warned Chinese nationals against bringing back home products with marijuana content, or they could be arrested for possession of an illicit drug.
Also, they could be arrested at a Thai airport on their departure if the products they were carrying contained THC beyond the legal limit of 0.2 per cent, the embassy said.
“Marijuana is considered a severe narcotic drug in China and a controlled substance by the United Nations. Possession of products with marijuana content is still illegal in many countries,” the embassy warned.
It also urged Chinese nationals in Thailand to “love your own lives, control yourselves and strictly abide by the law” in order to avoid negative consequences.
