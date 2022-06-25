Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Under the new regulation effective from Saturday, the Parliamentary Officials Commission will allow retirement-age officials to remain in their posts if their expertise and skills are in high demand and it is difficult to replace them.
Their time in service can be extended three times — for four years and then twice for three years at a time – if they are still needed in their posts.
Initially, parliamentary officials with legal expertise are eligible for the extension, according to the Royal Gazette announcement.
Published : June 25, 2022
