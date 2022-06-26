Thaksin’s youngest, Paetongtarn, top choice for next PM, survey shows

Results of a new quarterly survey released on Sunday show Paetongtarn, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter, leading the list with 25.28 per cent. In comparison, incumbent PM Prayut Chan-o-cha came in fourth with 11.68 per cent.
The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from June 20 to 23 and covered 2,500 people from different education and work backgrounds.
When asked who they want as the next PM, the response was:
• Paetongtarn Shinawatra (Pheu Thai): 25.28%
• No one is eligible: 18.68%
• Pita Limjaroenrat (Move Forward): 13.24%
• Prayut Chan-o-cha: 11.68%
• Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai): 6.80%
• Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal): 6.60%
• Chadchart Sittipunt (Independent): 4.20%
• Korn Chatikavanij (Kla Party): 3.76%
• Chonlanan Srikaew (Pheu Thai): 2.92%
• Somkid Jatusripitak (Sarng Anacot Thai): 1.68%
• Jurin Laksanawisit (Democrat): 1.56%
• Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai): 1.52%
• Others: 2.08%
The others include former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwan and Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.
Paetongtarn’s popularity has risen sharply compared to the 12.53 per cent she earned in the first quarter survey, while Prayut’s has fallen slightly from 12.67 per cent.
As for political parties, the respondents chose:
• Pheu Thai: 36.36%
• None: 18.68%
• Move Forward: 17.88%
• Palang Pracharath: 7%
• Democrat: 6.32%
• Thai Liberal: 3.04%
• Thai Sang Thai: 2.96%
• Kla: 2.68%
• Bhumjaithai: 2.56%
• Others: 2.52%
The others include Sarng Anacot Thai, Thai Pakdee and New Economics.
Compared to the previous survey, the popularity of Pheu Thai, Move Forward, Thai Liberal, Thai Sang Thai, Kla Party and Bhumjaithai has risen while the popularity of the Democrat Party has fallen.
Published : June 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
