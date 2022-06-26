Thaksin’s youngest, Paetongtarn, top choice for next PM, survey shows

The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from June 20 to 23 and covered 2,500 people from different education and work backgrounds.

When asked who they want as the next PM, the response was:

• Paetongtarn Shinawatra (Pheu Thai): 25.28%

• No one is eligible: 18.68%

• Pita Limjaroenrat (Move Forward): 13.24%

• Prayut Chan-o-cha: 11.68%

• Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai): 6.80%

• Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal): 6.60%

• Chadchart Sittipunt (Independent): 4.20%

• Korn Chatikavanij (Kla Party): 3.76%

• Chonlanan Srikaew (Pheu Thai): 2.92%

• Somkid Jatusripitak (Sarng Anacot Thai): 1.68%

• Jurin Laksanawisit (Democrat): 1.56%

• Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai): 1.52%

• Others: 2.08%

The others include former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, Palang Pracharath leader Prawit Wongsuwan and Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.

Paetongtarn’s popularity has risen sharply compared to the 12.53 per cent she earned in the first quarter survey, while Prayut’s has fallen slightly from 12.67 per cent.