The 72nd Annual Commemoration for the Korean War - "We'll never forget our hero"

The event has been resumed after 3 years due to covid-19. It started with laying flower and paying respect to Korean War Memorial at 10 AM, and the consolation event for war veterans held from 11AM. After his memorial speech, H.E. Mr. Moon Seoung-Hyun delivered 'Ambassador for Peace Medal' to 13 veterans and their descendants.

In this event, Acting Sub Lt. Saksom Panthong, Acting Sub Lt. Sillapin Thongaram, Ms. Ms Kasama Thongaram, and Ms Chadarat Wangkawee official performance artists from the Ministry of Culture, performed 'Taepyeongmu', which is the Korean dance wishing peace and prosperity, and 'Khon' together to express the relationship between Korea and Thailand. Then, Mr. Jeong, Sung Hee and Kim, Kwang Il, two Taekwondo master who are teaching Taekwondo to 21st Infantry Regiment and the Korean war veteran village in Ramintra for last 7 years, showed Taekwondo demonstration. Veterans A Korean vocalist, Ms. Jeong, Sun Young sung a Korean song 'Bimok(Tree of Sorrow)' and Kim, Ryeo Won, Thai-Korean student(6th grade, Korean International School of Bangkok) read the letter for veterans in Thai. Both moved veterans to tears.

Also, the famous travel Youtuber from Korea, HongGoGo donated 4 million Won (Around 110,000 THB), which is his income from Youtube as the scholarship for the Korean war veteran's descendant.

H.E. Mr. Moon and the Korean embassy officers served 'Samgyetang(chicken soup with ginseng)' to the veterans as the lunch and expressed gratitude to their sacrifice and devotion. Thailand dispatched total 6,326 soldiers from Army, Navy, and Air Force units during the Korean war.