Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

The 72nd Annual Commemoration for the Korean War - "We'll never forget our hero"

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted the Annual commemoration for the Korean war outbreak (June 25th) on June 24th at 21st Infantry Regiment in Chonburi. More than 200 guests participated at this event, including 16 Thai Korean War Veterans, diplomatic corps from 22 countries, Thai government, and military.

The event has been resumed after 3 years due to covid-19. It started with laying flower and paying respect to Korean War Memorial at 10 AM, and the consolation event for war veterans held from 11AM. After his memorial speech, H.E. Mr. Moon Seoung-Hyun delivered 'Ambassador for Peace Medal' to 13 veterans and their descendants. 

In this event, Acting Sub Lt. Saksom Panthong, Acting Sub Lt. Sillapin Thongaram, Ms. Ms Kasama Thongaram, and Ms Chadarat Wangkawee official performance artists from the Ministry of Culture, performed 'Taepyeongmu', which is the Korean dance wishing peace and prosperity, and 'Khon' together to express the relationship between Korea and Thailand. Then, Mr. Jeong, Sung Hee and Kim, Kwang Il, two Taekwondo master who are teaching Taekwondo to 21st Infantry Regiment and the Korean war veteran village in Ramintra for last 7 years, showed Taekwondo demonstration. Veterans A Korean vocalist, Ms. Jeong, Sun Young sung a Korean song 'Bimok(Tree of Sorrow)' and Kim, Ryeo Won, Thai-Korean student(6th grade, Korean International School of Bangkok) read the letter for veterans in Thai. Both moved veterans to tears.

The 72nd Annual Commemoration for the Korean War - "We'll never forget our hero"

Also, the famous travel Youtuber from Korea, HongGoGo donated 4 million Won (Around 110,000 THB), which is his income from Youtube as the scholarship for the Korean war veteran's descendant. 

H.E. Mr. Moon and the Korean embassy officers served 'Samgyetang(chicken soup with ginseng)' to the veterans as the lunch and expressed gratitude to their sacrifice and devotion. Thailand dispatched total 6,326 soldiers from Army, Navy, and Air Force units during the Korean war. 

The 72nd Annual Commemoration for the Korean War - "We'll never forget our hero"

The 72nd Annual Commemoration for the Korean War - "We'll never forget our hero"

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.