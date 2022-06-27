Thai aviation agency bans cannabis in any form for pilots, air staff

The ban also applies to medical products and violators stand to face a fine of up to 50,000 baht as well as the risk of suspension or having their licence revoked.
CAAT director-general Suttipong Kongpool issued the directive on Thursday (June 23), which said that though cannabis has been decriminalised in Thailand, the plant contains the cannabinoid compound that can affect the nervous system.
The notification said the Institute of Aviation Medicine and the Aviation Medicine Association of Thailand believe the use of cannabis by pilots, air-traffic controllers and flight-control officials will put public safety at stake.
The statement pointed out that every part of the marijuana plant carries compounds that can affect the nervous system, and any medical certificate claiming persons under the influence of cannabis can carry out their duty will be automatically rejected.
Published : June 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
