Cabinet to set date for censure debate on Tuesday

The opposition filed its application for a censure debate with Chuan on June 15. The targets of this debate are Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other Cabinet members including Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda.

Wissanu reckons the Cabinet will choose July 18 for the start of the showdown because there are some public holidays in the first half of the month. He added that the length of the debate will be decided upon by the coalition and opposition whips.