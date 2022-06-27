Cabinet to set date for censure debate on Tuesday

He added that House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has formally asked the Cabinet to select dates for the censure debate and will submit the motion on Tuesday.
The opposition filed its application for a censure debate with Chuan on June 15. The targets of this debate are Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and 10 other Cabinet members including Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda.
Wissanu reckons the Cabinet will choose July 18 for the start of the showdown because there are some public holidays in the first half of the month. He added that the length of the debate will be decided upon by the coalition and opposition whips.
The aim of the no-confidence debate is to show how the government failed in its job and how the targets had intentionally violated the charter and political ethics, as well as committed graft and cronyism. The opposition is also planning to target the government for not keeping the promises it made to Parliament or to the opposition during earlier censure debates.
Published : June 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022