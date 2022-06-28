Temple offering free coffins sees sharp rise in demand

The temple, which is on the Khon Kaen-Kalasin bypass road in Tambon Phra Lub, Muang district, has been offering free coffins to the poor for five years, the vice abbot said.

However, bereaved locals are now contacting the temple for a free coffin almost every day, apparently because cannot afford to buy one amid the pandemic and price crisis.

The vice abbot said families can either come to the temple to pick up a coffin or have it delivered directly. The temple does not allow middlemen to pick up coffins for fear they might be resold.