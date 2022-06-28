Tax on child car seats suspended ahead of mandatory use

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the tax suspension will come into effect after being published in the Royal Gazette.

The move to suspend the 20 per cent import tax will cost the government about 555,000 baht per year, said the Finance Ministry, which cited tax revenue figures from 2019 to 2022.

The ministry added that the loss might increase due to rising domestic demand after the law on mandatory child car seat use comes into effect in September.

However, suspending the import tax would help reduce the cost of living while increasing road safety, Thanakorn said.