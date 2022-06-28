Sun, July 10, 2022

Tax on child car seats suspended ahead of mandatory use

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a move to suspend the import tax for child car seats until December 31, 2023.

The move is aimed at reducing the price of child car seats after their use was made mandatory on Thai roads from September 5.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the tax suspension will come into effect after being published in the Royal Gazette.

The move to suspend the 20 per cent import tax will cost the government about 555,000 baht per year, said the Finance Ministry, which cited tax revenue figures from 2019 to 2022.

The ministry added that the loss might increase due to rising domestic demand after the law on mandatory child car seat use comes into effect in September.

However, suspending the import tax would help reduce the cost of living while increasing road safety, Thanakorn said.

Thailand’s roads are among the most dangerous in the world, with an average of about 60 people killed in traffic accidents every day.

