1.5 million discounts up for grabs in 4th phase of Thai travel scheme

Those eligible for the scheme can book up to 10 discounted hotel nights from July 8 to October 31 and discounted flights from July 3 to November 5.
The discounted hotel rooms have been listed on www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com since June 27.
People who have participated in previous phases of the travel scheme are required to accept the new rules and conditions via the Paotang application before using their privileges.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand believes that the extended fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” scheme will receive a good response as there are many public holidays in July. The holidays include Asarnha Puja Day (July 13), Buddhist Lent Day (July 14), His Majesty’s birthday (July 28) and special holidays on July 15 and 29 set by the government to stimulate tourism.
Under the extended scheme, members can avail of:
• 40% discount on accommodation of up to 3,000 baht per room per night (maximum 10 rooms/nights)
• 600 baht daily coupon that can be used for food or to pay for shows/events.
• 40% discount on plane fares with a cashback of up to 3,000 baht per passenger.
The scheme is only applicable to Thai nationals.
Published : July 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
