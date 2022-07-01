Thailand monitoring border after Myanmar air strikes on rebels

The council's secretary-general, General Supot Malaniyom, said all military units have been instructed to strictly monitor the situation. He said this conflict was Myanmar's internal affair.

Local government agencies have already prepared a plan to deal with Myanmar refugees entering Thailand to escape the battle between the Myanmar army and ethnic rebels.

"The battle has happened four to five times this year," he said.

He confirmed that Myanmar had been told to avoid intruding on Thailand's territory. He also believed that the Foreign Ministry is working on this issue as well.