Thailand monitoring border after Myanmar air strikes on rebels

National security-related agencies are closely monitoring the situation on the Thailand-Myanmar border following outbreak of hostilities between rebels and Myanmar forces, the National Security Council said on Friday.

The remarks came after a Myanmar fighter jet entered Thailand's air space in Phop Phra district of Tak province on Thursday morning to launch air strikes on ethnic rebels in Myawaddy border town.

Local residents panicked and two local schools suspended classes over the Myanmar air force operation.

The council's secretary-general, General Supot Malaniyom, said all military units have been instructed to strictly monitor the situation. He said this conflict was Myanmar's internal affair.

Local government agencies have already prepared a plan to deal with Myanmar refugees entering Thailand to escape the battle between the Myanmar army and ethnic rebels.

"The battle has happened four to five times this year," he said.

He confirmed that Myanmar had been told to avoid intruding on Thailand's territory. He also believed that the Foreign Ministry is working on this issue as well.

Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) spokesman AVM Prapas Sonjaidee said on Thursday that a Myanmar jet had launched air strikes on ethnic rebels along the border and intruded into Thailand’s air space before it disappeared from the RTAF’s radar system.

"The Royal Thai Air Force deployed two F-16 fighter jets to conduct air patrols over the border district and ordered a military attache in Rangoon to coordinate with concerned agencies in Myanmar about the intrusion," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday that Myanmar had apologised for intruding into Thailand's air space.

He also asked citizens to be confident in the Thai army's ability to protect national sovereignty.

