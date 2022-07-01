Fri, July 08, 2022

Businesses want to make Khaosan Road ‘cannabis hub’

The Khaosan Road Business Association has proposed making Khaosan Road in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district a "cannabis hub" in a bid to attract foreign tourists.

The association and entrepreneurs got this idea after many retailers set up their stalls in the area to sell cannabis, drawing interest among Thais and foreigners, their president, Sanga Ruangwattanakul, said.

However, the cannabis hub will meet standards, such as buyers must show their ID card or passport before purchasing and retailers must refrain from selling cannabis to students, he said.

He added that rooms for smoking cannabis will be available in the area to ensure it won't create a nuisance for non-smokers.

"In addition, products with cannabis additives, such as foods, desserts and cannabis oil, will be available in the area," he said, adding that cannabis entrepreneurs must strictly follow standards and laws.

He believes that related agencies will agree to this proposal as it can stimulate the economy and tourism in the area.

Earlier, cannabis retailers on Khaosan Road had been advised to register at the Phra Nakhon district office before selling the decriminalised herb or they would be punished for violating the Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country BE 2535 (1992).

