Businesses want to make Khaosan Road ‘cannabis hub’

However, the cannabis hub will meet standards, such as buyers must show their ID card or passport before purchasing and retailers must refrain from selling cannabis to students, he said.

He added that rooms for smoking cannabis will be available in the area to ensure it won't create a nuisance for non-smokers.

"In addition, products with cannabis additives, such as foods, desserts and cannabis oil, will be available in the area," he said, adding that cannabis entrepreneurs must strictly follow standards and laws.

He believes that related agencies will agree to this proposal as it can stimulate the economy and tourism in the area.