Uni ban on students prostrating to teachers rekindles Wai Khru debate

The Wai Khru ceremony has been described by many young Thais as an ugly relic that is out of place in modern times. But others, including many older Thais and foreign visitors, view it as a charming and essential facet of Thai culture.

The annual ritual — in which students pay homage by prostrating themselves at their teachers’ feet — takes place in schools, colleges and universities throughout Thailand on any Thursday in May or June, at the beginning of the first school semester.

For many people, the practice is a remnant of the Kingdom’s feudal era and deserves to be stamped out.