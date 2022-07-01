Thailand's farm exports rise over 28% in first 5 months

In the period from January to May, Thailand exported 15.3 million tonnes of agricultural goods worth 469.2 billion baht.

That was a 28.6 per cent increase from the same period last year, the ministry added.

It attributed the export growth to the global economic recovery, Thailand’s reopening to tourists, and improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s electronic phytosanitary certificate (e-Phyto) system was on Friday enforced to cover all agricultural exports, according to Department of Agriculture director-general Rapeepat Chantarasriwong.