Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Thailand's farm exports rise over 28% in first 5 months

Thai exports of farm produce and agricultural products in the first five months rose over 28 per cent to more than 469 billion baht, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry reported on Friday.

In the period from January to May, Thailand exported 15.3 million tonnes of agricultural goods worth 469.2 billion baht.

That was a 28.6 per cent increase from the same period last year, the ministry added.

It attributed the export growth to the global economic recovery, Thailand’s reopening to tourists, and improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s electronic phytosanitary certificate (e-Phyto) system was on Friday enforced to cover all agricultural exports, according to Department of Agriculture director-general Rapeepat Chantarasriwong.

He said the system could be used to trace supply chains back to farmers in Thailand, adding that an e-Phyto pilot project covering 22 farm products exported to China showed “much better results than expected”.

Published : July 01, 2022

