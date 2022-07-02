Clean habits keeping Covid-19 infections at bay in Thailand

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lauded businesses for continuing to observe Covid-19 prevention measures and giving people access to alcohol gel dispensers.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday that a recent Health Department survey learned that 91 per cent of people still wash their hands after touching objects or surfaces.

He said the number of severe cases has risen slightly in some places and that the changes are being closely monitored. As for Covid-19 patients in hospital, he said most fall under the yellow or not-severe group.

He added that the PM is urging people to maintain their health and follow all prevention methods.