Huge influx of hornbills to village in Songkhla province

Thap Chang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and Ban Chon Thong villagers have cooperated with Mahidol University's researchers to set up a hornbill research centre in the area to ensure that visitors will not frighten these birds.

Meanwhile, researchers will help create awareness among interested villagers on hornbill preservation.

If villagers can manage visitors and preserve hornbills, Ban Chon Thong village can become an ecotourism village that draws domestic and foreign tourists.