Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Huge influx of hornbills to village in Songkhla province

Ban Chon Thong village in Na Thawi district of Songkhla province has become a home to plain-pouched hornbills, as more than 400 birds were spotted in the area on Monday.

The number of hornbills in the village near Khao Nam Khang National Park is expected to increase until the end of migration season around August.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

Thap Chang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and Ban Chon Thong villagers have cooperated with Mahidol University's researchers to set up a hornbill research centre in the area to ensure that visitors will not frighten these birds.

Meanwhile, researchers will help create awareness among interested villagers on hornbill preservation.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

If villagers can manage visitors and preserve hornbills, Ban Chon Thong village can become an ecotourism village that draws domestic and foreign tourists.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

Thailand is home to 13 species of hornbill, named for the distinctive shape of their beaks. These are: the great hornbill, oriental pied hornbill, wreathed hornbill, plain-pouched hornbill, rufous-necked hornbill, helmeted hornbill, black hornbill, bushy-crested hornbill, wrinkled hornbill, Tickell's brown hornbill, Austen's brown hornbill, rhinoceros hornbill, and the white-crowned hornbill.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

However, the hornbill population in Thailand is dwindling due to deforestation and hunting. They fetch a high price in the black market as these birds are seen as a “symbol of prestige”.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

The birds are covered by the 1992 Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act and people caught possessing, buying or selling them face up to four years in prison and/or a fine of 40,000 baht.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.