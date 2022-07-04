Govt gets ready for clusters as BA.4, BA.5 become main Covid strains

Medical Services Department director-general Supakit Sirilak said on Monday that BA.4 and BA.5 will soon become dominant sub-variants of the Covid-19 virus in Thailand.

He said these two new sub-variants were responsible for more than half of all new cases last week, and some 1,000 cases have been confirmed so far.

Separately, Assoc Prof Dr Teera Wacharaprechanont from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine said on Monday that cases have been rising over the past few days because people are becoming less cautious and the new sub-variants are more easily transmissible.

In a Facebook post, Teera said the BA.5 sub-variant spread very fast and was resistant to immunity developed by previous infections and vaccines. It was also resistant to several antibody drugs.

He said he has studied a few infection patterns and learned that family members tend to catch the virus from children, who pick it up at school.

Working people also catch the virus in the office by dining together and then spreading it to family members at home. Moreover, the doctor said, people have started partying again and taking the virus home with them.

He said infections are being accelerated because people are lowering their guard, adding that the government should not have allowed people to remove their face masks in public places.