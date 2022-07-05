DDC seeks to reduce Covid isolation from 7 to 5 days

The DDC chief also said it was entirely up to CCSA as to whether it will declare Covid-19 endemic to Thailand.

CCSA was initially scheduled to announce the status last Friday but delayed its decision following a spike in new cases.

Opas said he believes that even if the virus is declared endemic, people in Thailand will continue taking precautions.

As for the spike in cases last week, he said this was because people had started socialising again and also because the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were more easily transmissible.

He confirmed that the Public Health Ministry has urgently called on all state hospitals to get ready for a possible resurgence of Covid cases, but said this was just a move to ensure hospitals are ready to deal with an outbreak.

“It’s better if we are prepared in line with normal procedures,” Opas added.