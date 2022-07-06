Supreme Court jails ex-Democrat MP, brother for 2 years for electoral fraud

The Supreme Court ordered the two to be jailed without suspending their prison terms and banned them from contesting elections for no less than a decade.

Former Nakhon Si Thammarat Administrative Organisation (PAO) governor Pichai Boonyakiart and his Democrat MP brother Chinnaworn Boonyakiart had accused the two of collaborating to cheat in the Nakhon Si Thammarat PAO election in 2014.

On August 28, 2020, the primary court found the two defendants guilty and sentenced them to two years in jail while slapping them with a ten-year political ban.