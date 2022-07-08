Mon, July 11, 2022

Thailand Post ups domestic postal fees for first time in over a decade

For the first time in 18 years, Thailand Post announced that it is increasing fees for domestic letters and parcels. The new fees, effective immediately, will be valid until December 31, 2024.

In its announcement on Thursday, Thailand Post said the increase was due to rising delivery costs and inflation.

Under the rates, posting letters will cost:

  • 10g: 3 baht
  • 10-20g: 5 baht
  • 20-100g: 10 baht
  • 100-250g: 15 baht
  • 250-500g: 20 baht
  • 500g to 1kg: 35 baht
  • 1kg-2kg: 55 baht

Printed materials:

  • 50g: 3 baht
  • 50-100g: 4 baht
  • 100-250g: 6 baht
  • 250-500g: 8 baht
  • 500g-1kg: 13 baht
  • 1kg-2kg: 25 baht
  • Anything above 2kg will be charged 12 baht per kilo.

Boxed parcels:

  • Less than 1kg: 20 baht
  • 1kg and above: 15 baht for every kilo

Anything above 1kg will be calculated as a whole kilogram.

People and businesses who need to post a large number of parcels are advised to use EMS, which charges 19 baht for every kilo posted on Sundays, reduced from 25 baht per kilo on weekdays. The original EMS fee is 32 baht for every 20 grams.

