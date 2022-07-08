Thailand Post ups domestic postal fees for first time in over a decade

In its announcement on Thursday, Thailand Post said the increase was due to rising delivery costs and inflation.
Under the rates, posting letters will cost:
Printed materials:
Boxed parcels:
Anything above 1kg will be calculated as a whole kilogram.
People and businesses who need to post a large number of parcels are advised to use EMS, which charges 19 baht for every kilo posted on Sundays, reduced from 25 baht per kilo on weekdays. The original EMS fee is 32 baht for every 20 grams.
Published : July 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
