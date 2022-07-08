Register now for your Covid-19 booster shot

The vaccines will be administered at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station and mobile-phone users can book their queue number via their service provider’s website:
Registrants will be provided with a QR code, SMS or notification via the “Vaccine Bang Sue” app, which can be shown to vaccination staff.
Vaccinations will be provided from July 11 to 31 from 9am to 4pm.
Those unable to book via a mobile phone service provider can also walk in for service.
The interval period for a Pfizer/Moderna dose is:
Note:
Published : July 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
