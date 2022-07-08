Register now for your Covid-19 booster shot

Registrants will be provided with a QR code, SMS or notification via the “Vaccine Bang Sue” app, which can be shown to vaccination staff.

Vaccinations will be provided from July 11 to 31 from 9am to 4pm.

Those unable to book via a mobile phone service provider can also walk in for service.

The interval period for a Pfizer/Moderna dose is:

3rd jab: At least 90 days after 2nd jab

4th, 5th, 6th jab: At least 120 days after the last jab

Note: