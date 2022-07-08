Mon, July 11, 2022

in-focus

Register now for your Covid-19 booster shot

The Central Vaccination Centre announced on Thursday that people can start registering for a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot from Friday onwards.

The vaccines will be administered at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station and mobile-phone users can book their queue number via their service provider’s website:

  • AIS: www.ais.th/vaccine
  • True: https://vaccine.trueid.net/
  • Dtac: https://app.dtac.co.th/vaccine/index.html
  • NT: https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th/CVC/home

Registrants will be provided with a QR code, SMS or notification via the “Vaccine Bang Sue” app, which can be shown to vaccination staff.

Vaccinations will be provided from July 11 to 31 from 9am to 4pm.

Those unable to book via a mobile phone service provider can also walk in for service.

The interval period for a Pfizer/Moderna dose is:

  • 3rd jab: At least 90 days after 2nd jab
  • 4th, 5th, 6th jab: At least 120 days after the last jab

Note:

  • Moderna will only be provided for those aged 18 and above
  • Walk-ins will get AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccine
  • Thais must register using their ID number, while foreigners must use the Citizen ID number created in the MorProm app
  • Vaccine recipients can choose to get the full dose via intramuscular injection or a half dose via intradermal injection.    

Construction of 3-airport high-speed railway link starts in October

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Petition to Parliament seeks empowerment of local administration

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Pheu Thai names 21 Bangkok candidates for general election

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Anutin warns hospitals against selling Covid drugs procured from ministry

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Joint raids result in arrest of 74 Thai call-centre sharks in Cambodia

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Published : July 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai private sector upbeat on Apec CEO Summit

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Liverpool CEO thanks Thai fans

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Man U hold first public training session in Bangkok

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Fans furious over half-price tickets for Liverpool-Man Utd clash

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.