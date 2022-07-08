Border tense as Myanmar sends forces to target rebel camps

Four battalions of Myanmar troops reportedly have been sent to the border area adjoining Tak province in a renewed attempt to seize the camps of minority Karen forces and the People's Defence Force of the Myanmar opposition’s National Unity Government.

Military movements and operations could be observed south of Myawaddy town, opposite Tak’s Mae Sot and Umphang districts.

Shots of mortar guns could be heard from the Thai side of the border on Thursday night. The shots reportedly were fired at a village where opposition forces are based.