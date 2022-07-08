Mon, July 11, 2022

Border tense as Myanmar sends forces to target rebel camps

Tensions rose on Thailand’s western border area after the Myanmar military sent reinforcements for an expected new attack on opposition forces.

Four battalions of Myanmar troops reportedly have been sent to the border area adjoining Tak province in a renewed attempt to seize the camps of minority Karen forces and the People's Defence Force of the Myanmar opposition’s National Unity Government.

Military movements and operations could be observed south of Myawaddy town, opposite Tak’s Mae Sot and Umphang districts.

Shots of mortar guns could be heard from the Thai side of the border on Thursday night. The shots reportedly were fired at a village where opposition forces are based.

In Tak’s border district of Phop Phra, the Thai Army conducted frequent patrols to ensure safety for local residents and farmers. The locals started returning to their plantations and orchards after avoiding going to work on their farms due to heavy fighting across the border.

Meanwhile, at least 275 Myanmar villagers seeking refuge in Phop Phra district have sought an extension of their stay due to fears that Myanmar soldiers would return to their village.

