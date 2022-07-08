China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Mon, July 11, 2022

China has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will visit Thailand for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, during his visit to Thailand on Monday and Tuesday that Xi would attend the Apec meeting of government leaders to be held in Bangkok on November 18-19 if he is not busy elsewhere, the spokesman said.

This will be Xi’s first visit to Thailand as China's president, according to Tanee, who also doubles as director-general of the ministry’s Department of Information.

China’s top leader last visited Thailand almost 10 years ago when he was serving as vice president.

