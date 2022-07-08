Mon, July 11, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha voiced his condolences over the death of Japanese ex-premier Shinzo Abe, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Friday.

PM Prayut expressed his deepest condolences to Abe’s family as well as the government and people of Japan for their great loss, according to the spokesman. 


During his term in office spanning eight years, Abe played an important role in boosting the ties between Japan and Thailand. His visit to Thailand in 2013 was the first by a Japanese government leader in 11 years. 


He was also credited for the closer relationship between his country and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

 

Published : July 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

