Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

PM Prayut expressed his deepest condolences to Abe’s family as well as the government and people of Japan for their great loss, according to the spokesman.



During his term in office spanning eight years, Abe played an important role in boosting the ties between Japan and Thailand. His visit to Thailand in 2013 was the first by a Japanese government leader in 11 years.



He was also credited for the closer relationship between his country and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).