The Nation joins Chadchart’s ‘green Bangkok’ campaign and plants trees

On Sunday morning, a delighted Chadchart thanked everyone for joining his campaign and touched fists with several participants.

In an interview after the event, Chadchart said he wanted to thank the media for joining his battle against global warming and air pollution, adding that the capital should have enough trees to absorb fine particle dust in the future.

“I want to thank the media for joining hands to help change the capital for the better,” Chadchart said, adding that the media should help push this campaign further by conveying the message to city residents.

He said that since he took office on June 1, 40,000 trees have been planted, adding that at this pace some 2 million trees may be planted during his four years in office.

Meanwhile, Nation Group managing director Virasak Pong-aksorn said everybody at the group’s 10 media companies realises the importance of helping Thailand achieve its Net-Zero goal. He added that the Nation Group supports Chadchart’s 1-million trees policy and hopes to see it implemented successfully.

Virasak added that the Nation Group will also encourage its employees to plant trees at home and will launch campaigns encouraging the general public to do the same.

“I urge every resident to plant at least one tree in their area,” he said. “If all Thais plant one tree each, we will have more than 60 million trees. Imagine how much the country will change then.”