Construction of 3-airport high-speed railway link starts in October

Kanit said the EEC was told that the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has completed the expropriation of land for the project and the areas have been handed over to the contractor – a CP-led consortium called AERA1.

He added that the contractor has moved into the construction sites to start preparations, such as building roads and factories for making pre-fabricated parts of the railway. The actual construction is expected to start in October.

Kanit said the railway should be up and running by 2026.