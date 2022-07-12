His Majesty sends condolences to Emperor Naruhito over Abe’s death

The message reads: “Queen Suthida and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan. We all in Thailand join the people of Japan in mourning this great loss of a highly revered leader who had devoted himself to making contributions to the people of Japan, whereas his reputation and leadership were also recognised in the global community.

“In terms of the bilateral relationship with Thailand, Mr Abe had a firm belief in a strong friendship between the two countries and had promoted cooperation in all aspects, especially in trading and investment, which have brought prosperity and unity to both Thailand and Japan.

“May I, on behalf of the people of Thailand, express to Your Majesty, Mr Abe’s wife and family members, and the Japanese people our heartfelt sympathy and condolences for this great loss."

Abe, 67, was shot dead while delivering a campaign speech on July 8 in Nara City. The Thai government on Monday ordered all agencies to fly the national flag at half-mast in honour of the former leader.