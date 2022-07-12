Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally gets a beauty treatment

Canalside residents, meanwhile, have already started planting vegetables, flowers and other shrubberies in the concrete blocks to further beautify the area.

Napat Prasertdee, director of Chiang Mai Municipality's Office of Technicians, said the first phase costs 22 million baht and includes building pavements and setting up a wastewater management system along the canal. He added that this phase is expected to be completed in about a month and a half before the second phase can begin. About 20 million baht has been earmarked for the second phase.

“Chiang Mai Municipality aims to improve the look of the Mae Kha canal and make it more environmentally friendly and accessible to people,” he said, adding that residents have been advised to keep the area clean, so it can be promoted as another landmark of the northern city.