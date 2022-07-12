Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally gets a beauty treatment

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally ...

The Mae Kha Canal in Chiang Mai’s Muang district is being given a new look, and many social-media users hope it will come out looking like Seoul’s Cheonggyecheon stream or the Otaru canal in Japan.

Chiang Mai Municipality is working on the first phase of the project from Rakaeng Bridge to Kat Kom Market, which includes tackling wastewater issues and improving the landscape.

Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally gets a beauty treatment

Canalside residents, meanwhile, have already started planting vegetables, flowers and other shrubberies in the concrete blocks to further beautify the area.

Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally gets a beauty treatment

Napat Prasertdee, director of Chiang Mai Municipality's Office of Technicians, said the first phase costs 22 million baht and includes building pavements and setting up a wastewater management system along the canal. He added that this phase is expected to be completed in about a month and a half before the second phase can begin. About 20 million baht has been earmarked for the second phase.

Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally gets a beauty treatment

“Chiang Mai Municipality aims to improve the look of the Mae Kha canal and make it more environmentally friendly and accessible to people,” he said, adding that residents have been advised to keep the area clean, so it can be promoted as another landmark of the northern city.

Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally gets a beauty treatment

Mae Kha canal is one of Chiang Mai’s most important waterways, but overdevelopment and bad city planning has clogged up a lot of the 11km-long channel, turning it into a source of bad smell in the city.

Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally gets a beauty treatment

The municipality initially aims to beautify and clean some 4km of the canal.

Chiang Mai’s Mae Kha Canal finally gets a beauty treatment

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.