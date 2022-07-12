Parliament President Chuan in hospital after testing Covid positive

Doctors decided to admit him after he tested positive, as Chuan, 83, is in the at-risk elderly group.

Sukij said Chuan developed a sore throat after returning from his home province of Trang on Monday. He cancelled his appointments on Tuesday and headed to hospital.

He had been due at the Japanese Embassy at 10.30am to sign a book of condolences for assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe before giving a lecture to Public Health Ministry officials on “Work-Life Balance” in Parliament at 1.30pm.

The latest health scare for Chuan comes after he landed in hospital with fever and chills on June 28, before testing negative for Covid-19.

Chuan has suffered similar symptoms several times in recent months and has been advised by a doctor to seek hospital treatment immediately if they recur.