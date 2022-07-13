Japanese tourist complains about dual pricing at hot spring, many netizens disagree

The man posted the video after he visited Klong Thom hot spring, where he was charged a 200-baht entry fee as opposed to 20 baht for Thai visitors.

“A Japanese [tourist] feels the inequality in Thailand. I had to pay 200 baht while Thais pay only 20 baht,” he complained.

The video drew several comments in response, most disagreeing with the poster.

“I am Thai and I have paid tax to maintain this attraction,” one person responded.

“When Thais visit attractions abroad, we are charged more than locals too. This is a common practice,” another commented.