Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart seeks China’s help in making Bangkok a smart city

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt met with the Chinese ambassador to discuss assistance in developing Bangkok into a “smart” city.

Chadchart had a working dinner with Ambassador Han Zhiqiang on Tuesday to seek the Chinese Embassy’s cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Apart from Chadchart, his chief adviser Torsak Chotimongkol, deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, adviser Nipat Thonglek and secretary Pimuk Simaroj took part in the meeting.

They talked about various cooperation, from providing computers to Bangkok schools and giving medical equipment to hospitals to developing the capital into a smart city through investment and trade.

Chadchart also suggested that the embassy provide Chinese films for Bangkok’s “Krung Thep Klang Plang” outdoor film festival. Han agreed, saying the embassy would first make subtitles for the films.

The governor also requested Chinese teachers for Bangkok schools so students would be able to learn the language from native teachers.

Chadchart mentioned that the ambassador was friendly and they “talked a lot” until 9pm.

Chadchart had met Russian Ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin earlier this month to mark 125 years of bilateral ties and the 25th anniversary of Bangkok and Moscow becoming twin cities.

Published : July 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

