Retail price of palm oil drops THB4-5 per bottle, further cuts coming

Palm fruit prices continued to dive to about 6.5 to 6.9 baht per kilogramme on Thursday after Indonesia exported more of the fruit. Prices soared as high 12 baht per kg in May, prompting cooking oil makers to seek permission to raise the cooking oil price to 77-78 baht per bottle, but the Commerce Ministry asked them to stick with 70 baht.

Ratchada said the Internal Trade Department reported to the commerce minister that major retailers, supermarkets and department stores agreed to reduce the cost but retail prices might be different, depending on stockpiles.

She quoted the department as saying that retailers and stores agreed to cut the price by 4 to 5 baht this week and would reduce the price further next week.