Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Wealthy youths turn to ‘e-ganja’ instead of smoking the bong

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Wealthy youths turn to ‘e-ganja’ in...

Some creative vendors have adapted e-cigarette technology to produce and sell “e-ganja” for about 3,000 baht a set online.

A 22-year-old girl from Chiang Mai, who identified herself only as Min, said the new product had become popular among wealthy youths who want to try smoking marijuana but do not like the smoke or smell of burning raw leaves or flowers.

Min said e-ganja can be bought online only for 3,000 baht. The set is made of cannabis oil inside a smoker, which looks like a bottle with a built-in rechargeable electronic vaporiser that dissolves the oil for inhaling.

Each e-ganja tube can be smoked for two to three weeks, she said.

Min claimed she heard that some young businessmen too had turned to e-ganja for recreation because it could be smoked anywhere without the smoke or smell affecting others.

Wealthy youths turn to ‘e-ganja’ instead of smoking the bong Earlier, the Public Health Ministry announced a ban on smoking ganja in public, declaring both the smoke and smell of marijuana or hemp a “public nuisance”.

Before the advent of e-ganja, many vendors had been selling ground marijuana leaves and flowers wrapped in cigarette paper or packs of the plant’s flowers for smoking through bongs. Wealthy youths turn to ‘e-ganja’ instead of smoking the bong

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.