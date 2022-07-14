Wealthy youths turn to ‘e-ganja’ instead of smoking the bong

Min said e-ganja can be bought online only for 3,000 baht. The set is made of cannabis oil inside a smoker, which looks like a bottle with a built-in rechargeable electronic vaporiser that dissolves the oil for inhaling.

Each e-ganja tube can be smoked for two to three weeks, she said.

Min claimed she heard that some young businessmen too had turned to e-ganja for recreation because it could be smoked anywhere without the smoke or smell affecting others.