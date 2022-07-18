Bangkok’s public bus operator handed rescue loan of THB7.5bn

The loan to boost cash flow will be guaranteed by the Finance Ministry, said government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul.

According to the Transport Ministry, BMTA lacks cash flow due to insufficient compensation for the losses incurred in operating the capital’s public bus service.

Revenue from fares is currently lower than costs, which have been driven up by the high price of fuel. However, fares cannot be increased, so the BMTA’s debt and interest are rising.

Currently, the bus operator is reviewing a rehabilitation plan to deal with its debt.