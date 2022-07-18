Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok’s public bus operator handed rescue loan of THB7.5bn

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Bangkok’s public bus operator hande...

The Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal for cash-strapped public bus operator Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to borrow 7.516 billion baht.

The BMTA has run up a debt of 132.565 billion baht as rising fuel costs take a toll on the operator.

The loan to boost cash flow will be guaranteed by the Finance Ministry, said government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul.

According to the Transport Ministry, BMTA lacks cash flow due to insufficient compensation for the losses incurred in operating the capital’s public bus service.

Revenue from fares is currently lower than costs, which have been driven up by the high price of fuel. However, fares cannot be increased, so the BMTA’s debt and interest are rising.

Currently, the bus operator is reviewing a rehabilitation plan to deal with its debt.

The 7.516 billion baht loan will go to pay the fuel costs (2.25 billion baht), repair fees (1.422 billion baht), and increase financial liquidity (3.844 billion baht).

BMTA also expects the loan to cut its interest burden by 180.95 million baht.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.