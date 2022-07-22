Thailand says 40-year-old vaccine safe to use against monkeypox

A sample of the stored smallpox vaccine was sent for testing by the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences in May.

Department director-general Dr Suphakit Sirilak said on Friday that the vaccine passed five quality tests – for appearance, physicochemical properties, safety, identity, and potency.

The smallpox vaccine was manufactured in 1979 and 1980 and stored in 10,000 tubes, each of which contains 50 doses. The doses were then stored in powdered form and refrigerated at between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Suphakit said they could be used in a public health emergency if the disease spreads in Thailand and the government is unable to purchase fresh vaccine stocks.