Heavy downpours to hit 36 provinces today and tomorrow

In the Saturday weather report, the department explained that a monsoon trough is lying across the lower North, upper Central and lower Northeast of Thailand. In addition, a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Plus, south and southwestern winds prevail over the lower Northeast.
These factors, the department said, will bring heavy rain to some areas in the North, Northeast, Central region, the East and the South. The department also warned of flash floods and water bodies overflowing.
The affected areas over Saturday and Sunday are as follows:
Saturday
Sunday
Meanwhile, winds over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate with waves in the upper part of the sea and the Gulf rising about 2 metres high.
The lower Andaman will rise by about 2 metres and above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Hence, the department said, all boats should proceed with caution.
People are urged to follow updates via https://www.tmd.go.th/ or call (02) 399 4012-13 or the 1182 hotline.
Published : July 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022