Heavy downpours to hit 36 provinces today and tomorrow



Meanwhile, winds over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate with waves in the upper part of the sea and the Gulf rising about 2 metres high.

The lower Andaman will rise by about 2 metres and above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Hence, the department said, all boats should proceed with caution.

People are urged to follow updates via https://www.tmd.go.th/ or call (02) 399 4012-13 or the 1182 hotline.

