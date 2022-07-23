Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Heavy downpours to hit 36 provinces today and tomorrow

Heavy to very heavy rain can be expected in 36 provinces on Saturday and Sunday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced.

In the Saturday weather report, the department explained that a monsoon trough is lying across the lower North, upper Central and lower Northeast of Thailand. In addition, a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Plus, south and southwestern winds prevail over the lower Northeast.

These factors, the department said, will bring heavy rain to some areas in the North, Northeast, Central region, the East and the South. The department also warned of flash floods and water bodies overflowing.

The affected areas over Saturday and Sunday are as follows:

Saturday

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Ranong, Phang-nga and Phuket

Sunday

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
  • Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.
  • Central: Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • East: Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Ranong and Phang-nga
 


Meanwhile, winds over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate with waves in the upper part of the sea and the Gulf rising about 2 metres high.

The lower Andaman will rise by about 2 metres and above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Hence, the department said, all boats should proceed with caution.

People are urged to follow updates via https://www.tmd.go.th/ or call (02) 399 4012-13 or the 1182 hotline.
 

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.