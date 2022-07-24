Thailand’s first monkeypox patient found in Cambodia

Nzerem entered Thailand in October last year on an education visa, which expired in January.

He later travelled to Phuket, where he visited a local hospital last Saturday (July 16) with small blisters on his skin. Tests confirmed he had monkeypox, but health officials were not able to track him down.

According to police reports, the patient swam across the canal below a newly built bridge linking Thailand to Cambodia in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district. He was reportedly picked up on the other side to be driven to the seaside town of Sihanoukville.