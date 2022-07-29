New ‘vanity’ licence plates go up for auction next Wednesday

As many as 130 “special licence plates” with desired numbers — mostly rare and considered lucky, such as 9999, 8888, and 5555 — will be put under the hammer, the department’s director-general Jirut Wisanjit said.

Along with the coveted numbers, the plates feature auspicious Thai words that mean “lucky”, “beautiful”, “luck”, “best”, “power”, “wealthy”, and “rich”, among others.

The auction for licence plates — the second this year — is scheduled to start at 9am on August 3 at the department’s headquarters in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Prospective bidders may register with the department’s Road Safety Fund or online at the website www.tabienrod.com.